Advertisement

UPDATE- Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility in Belfast

Route 1 Bridge in Belfast now open. The shelter in place order has been lifted and the fire is under control. Area schools are closed.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Fire fighters from numerous towns are battling a major fire at the McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast.

Multiple crews battling fire at McCrum Processing Plant in Belfast.
Multiple crews battling fire at McCrum Processing Plant in Belfast.(Gray tv)

The McCrum factory is located on Pierce Street. The fire was reported around 2 a.m.

Authorities say all of the workers inside of the building made it out safely.

Students from Belfast High School and East Side Elementary Schools are closed today due to the fire. Workers there are being evacuated along with residents and staff at the Harbor Hill Nursing Home.

The bridge on Route 1 is now open.

The shelter in place order that was put into motion by Waldo County Emergency Management for several hours has now been lifted and the fire is under control.

There has been no ammonia or other chemical release reported at this time.

It’s unclear at this point how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Augusta police say law enforcement arrested 26-year-old Patrick Dennis, 26-year-old Khail T....
3 arrested in Augusta drug bust
Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week

Latest News

Sappi union workers ratify new 3-year contract
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
Many were against the idea of paying for a problem they said they didn't cause.
Fairfield residents weigh in on $47 million clean water proposal
Kraft called the boys over Zoom on Tuesday with a very special invitation.
Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety get Pats’ opening game invite from Robert Kraft