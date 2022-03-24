UPDATE- Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Fire fighters from numerous towns are battling a major fire at the McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast.

Multiple crews battling fire at McCrum Processing Plant in Belfast. (Gray tv)

The McCrum factory is located on Pierce Street. The fire was reported around 2 a.m.

Authorities say all of the workers inside of the building made it out safely.

Students from Belfast High School and East Side Elementary Schools are closed today due to the fire. Workers there are being evacuated along with residents and staff at the Harbor Hill Nursing Home.

The bridge on Route 1 is now open.

The shelter in place order that was put into motion by Waldo County Emergency Management for several hours has now been lifted and the fire is under control.

There has been no ammonia or other chemical release reported at this time.

It’s unclear at this point how the fire started.

