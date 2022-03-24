UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved

WILTON, Maine (WABI) - A “high risk incident” on Orchard Drive in Wilton has been resolved, according to officials.

Public Safety Information Officer Shannon Moss confirmed that State Police was assisting Wilton Police Department at the incident around 1:30 p.m.

Officials have yet to release any details regarding the incident, but Moss now says that the incident has been resolved.

We will update the story when more information becomes available.

