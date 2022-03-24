Advertisement

Maine National Guard advisory council established for survivors of sex crimes

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says she is establishing an advisory council that will oversee Maine National Guard’s response to Sexual Assault and Harassment.

The council’s purpose would ensure survivors of harassment and assault in the military are being connected to all available resources.

The advisory council is one of five actions identified in a recent report by the Maine National Guard to improve their response to sexual crimes.

The council will make recommendations to the Governor by the end of the year for how the National Guard can continue to improve its response.

