Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety get Pats’ opening game invite from Robert Kraft

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - The two brothers who helped steer a school bus to safety in Maine got a huge surprise from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brothers Connor and Seamus Collins of Bowdoin are credited with stepping in after noticing the driver of their school bus was experiencing a medical emergency.

When Arthur McDougall suddenly slumped over his steering wheel, Connor Collins, 16, grabbed the wheel and pulled the bus to the side of Route 201. Meanwhile, Seamus Collins, 12, called the police and helped calm the other kids down. Fourteen middle and high schoolers were on the bus.

Kraft called the boys over Zoom on Tuesday with a very special invitation.

“You guys really called an audible on that bus,” Kraft said. “You’re very brave and special and we respect and admire what you both did, how courageous you both were. So, we were wondering if we could invite you to the opening game this year and get you tickets?”

The Zoom call captured the boys’ excitement as they both said yes to the invitation and thanked Kraft for the invitation.

“We love fans like you. We think you’re pretty special. Both of you,” Kraft said before apologizing about the loss of their bus driver.

According to Patriots, this will be the boys’ first Patriots game at Gillette Stadium.

