Periods of Light Snow, Wintry Mix & Rain Continue This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Periods of light snow, mix and rain will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Accumulations of snow and sleet from a coating to 1″ will be possible today especially away from the coastline. It’ll be a chilly this afternoon with highs topping off in the 30s to near 40°. A secondary area of low pressure will develop just south of New England later today then move along the Maine Coastline tonight into Friday morning. This will bring a period of steadier/heavier snow and mix across northern locations and mix and rain closer to the coast for tonight through Friday morning. There will be the potential for a prolonged period of freezing rain for areas north and west of Bangor with as much as .1″ to .25″ of ice accretion on tree limbs, power lines, etc. Temperatures will hold steady in the 30s for the overnight hours.

Precipitation will taper off from south to north across the state from mid-late morning Friday through the early afternoon hours as the storm moves to our east. By the time the precipitation winds down, snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, 1″-3″ can be expected for areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ are expected for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket and back into the Western Mountains. Temperatures will be a bit better Friday with highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Heaviest snow expected north of Greenville & Millinocket where 4-8" is possible. Totals taper off and mix with sleet as you go southwards. Most snowfall will be washed away by rain over the south. (WABI)

Upper level energy will remain over the area through the weekend providing us with plenty of clouds. Disturbances moving through the area could trigger some rain and snow showers too with the best chance being on Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable this weekend with highs mainly in the 40s. Cooler air is forecast to move in for the start of the work week.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of light snow and mix from Bangor north, periods of light mix and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s to the near 40°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH especially near the coast.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow and wintry mix north of Bangor, wintry mix and rain from Bangor to the coast. Precipitation could be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East/northeast wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Snow and mix north, mix and rain south. Steadiest during the morning then tapering off south to north across the state by late morning through early afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40° north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. Wind will become west/northwest 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated snow shower possible during the morning then an isolated rain shower possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow and rain showers possible during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s.

