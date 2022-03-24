Hartland man sentenced for aggravated attempted murder

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Hartland man will spend 30 years in prison for the aggravated attempted murder of 10 law enforcement officers, among other crimes.

32-year-old Richard Murray Burns learned his sentence in the Somerset Superior Court in Skowhegan where it was an emotional day filled with testimony.

The courtroom was filled with law enforcement who came to see for themselves the conclusion of a case that started back just days before Christmas in 2019.

During Thursday’s sentencing, Waterville Police Chief Joe Massey described Murray Burns actions’ in December 2019 “one of the most violent crimes he’s ever seen.”

Murray Burns previously pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including 10 counts of aggravated attempted murder.

During a multi-town chase, Murray Burns shot at law enforcement, hitting Waterville Police Officer Timothy Hinton in both arms.

Before hearing his sentence, Murray Burns addressed his victims - saying he knew what he did was wrong and apologizing for his actions.

