Great Home Expo returns to Bangor this weekend

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Great Home Expo makes a return to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 75 local businesses will have booths set up to offer Mainers the latest in home improvement.

With the weather warming, this is often the time when folks begin indoor and outdoor projects.

Those running this weekend’s expo say it’s great exposure for local businesses.

”COVID was a really difficult time for small businesses, and businesses really rely on an event like this to get face to face in front of potential customers and start building relationships and fill up their calendar for the year as well,” said Jess Pearl, Director of The Great Home Expo.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. both days.

There is a five dollar entry fee.

