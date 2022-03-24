Advertisement

Fairfield residents weigh in on $47 million clean water proposal

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of Fairfield residents came forward at a public hearing Wednesday to share their thoughts on a $47 million proposal to provide clean public water.

A plan published by Fairfield-based Dirigo Engineering suggests extending and upgrading the existing Kennebec Water District Public Water System.

The project would take at least three years, with the cost funded by grants and the Fairfield tax base.

Those who spoke were mostly against the project, saying they do not believe that residents affected by PFAS should be the ones to pay for it.

”I don’t want you guys paying for something that we didn’t do,” said one resident. “I don’t want to lose my business because I have to pay higher taxes for water. We’ve lost enough already.”

Others took issue with the Kennebec Water District’s requirement that all Fairfield residents must connect to the new water system, even those who do not currently have high levels of PFAS in their wells.

Fairfield Town Council also discussed a referendum vote that could be held in June.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler

Latest News

Bill to enhance prevention, response of sexual assault and harassment in Maine National Guard hears public testimony
Belfast
Belfast community comes together for those in need
The live community sessions will be held in real time on Facebook Live every other Saturday.
SPCA of Hancock County to hold virtual shelter experience
Saturday marks the start of Maine Maple Weekend.
State prepares for Maine Maple Weekend
Last week, the city of Ellsworth announced the fire department would be a collection point for...
City of Ellsworth fills moving van with supplies for Ukraine