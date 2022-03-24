Fairfield residents weigh in on $47 million clean water proposal

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of Fairfield residents came forward at a public hearing Wednesday to share their thoughts on a $47 million proposal to provide clean public water.

A plan published by Fairfield-based Dirigo Engineering suggests extending and upgrading the existing Kennebec Water District Public Water System.

The project would take at least three years, with the cost funded by grants and the Fairfield tax base.

Those who spoke were mostly against the project, saying they do not believe that residents affected by PFAS should be the ones to pay for it.

”I don’t want you guys paying for something that we didn’t do,” said one resident. “I don’t want to lose my business because I have to pay higher taxes for water. We’ve lost enough already.”

Others took issue with the Kennebec Water District’s requirement that all Fairfield residents must connect to the new water system, even those who do not currently have high levels of PFAS in their wells.

Fairfield Town Council also discussed a referendum vote that could be held in June.

