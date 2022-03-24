Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium on Thursday.

The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. At least 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was otherwise empty.

About 75 firefighters were on scene at the height of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using water hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver. The Denver Fire Department tweeted several photos showing large flames spreading through the seating area.

Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, said it appears the fire originated in the suite but was partially suppressed by a sprinkler system. It then spread to the seats, which are made of plastic.

“This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity, very large flames, but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke,” he said.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which burned at least 1,000 square feet (93 square meters).

A welder’s torch was blamed for starting a similar fire that burned plastic seats in the west stands of the old Mile High Stadium in January 2002.

“Our firefighters have an experience with this type of fire fight. ... Any time that you have a fire on an upper level, you’re going to have to move a great deal of equipment to that environment. So our firefighters brought a number of heavy pieces of hose and equipment, saws and the like, to be able to help them extinguish this fire,” Pixley said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Officials: 300 dead in airstrike on theater in Mariupol
North Korea says it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the...
North Korea test-fires intercontinental ballistic missile
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
US, EU announce new partnership to undercut Russian energy
President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland as his final stop in Europe this week offers a chance to...
What's on the agenda as Biden visits Poland