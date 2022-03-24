Community, Red Cross come together to support Houlton fire victims

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the child killed in a fire in Houlton Wednesday.

The fire on mechanic street displaced 38 people from 14 units in the building.

Right now we do not know what caused the fire.

A Public Safety spokesperson tells us 4-year-old Taimi Pinkham died from smoke inhalation and his twin sister was taken to the hospital.

Another 12-year old boy was flown to a Portland hospital.

And, a firefighter was taken the hospital for breathing-related issues.

They did not update their conditions.

The Public Safety spokesperson says the three children were home alone at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross says they have found temporary housing for all the victims of Wednesday’s fire in Houlton.

We spoke to the owner of JEI Sports who saw the fire Wednesday and helped collect items for the victims while they stayed in a temporary shelter Wednesday night.

”You know, we live in a small town,” said Blaine Jackett, who donated items items directly to the victims Thursday with the help of the Red Cross. “We don’t have, as many resources seems like as perhaps living in Bangor or even Presque Isle. But when something like this happens, everybody jumps jumps in.”

“We talk to so many folks who wanted to really understand how best to support these individuals and to working with them one on one, connecting them with the families, connecting them with the community resources,” said Caroline King of the Red Cross.

You can donate through the Red Cross.

We did speak with a family member who is collecting items and donations for the family who lost their son.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

