Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot McCrum potato processing plant in Belfast was destroyed in a fire that started in the early morning hours Thursday.

“I heard everybody made it out okay, and that’s the most important thing, but this town did not need this right now,” said Northport’s Gretchen Lush. “Yeah, it’s devastating. A lot of people’s livelihoods have just gone up in smoke.”

The report of the fire going out early Thursday morning.

There were eight staff members working in the building when the fire started.

All were able to get out safely.

The Fire Marshal’s office believes it started in one the large fryolator machines used on the potatoes.

Camden was among the many departments called in to help.

“Initially there was some concern about some some chemicals being used in the manufacturing process being released, that concern is no longer there,” said Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley.

That led to a shelter in place order for anyone within a quarter mile radius of the plant. RSU 71 also cancelled school Thursday as a precaution. One student sharing a photo with TV5 as students watched the blaze from the bus on the way to Troy Howard Middle School before being sent home.

Erin Herbig is Belfast’s City Manager.

“Think that uncertainty and that it was kind of crazy because the schools evacuated out with the chemical stuff, so that worked out very quickly, and I think that made people feel really worried,” she said Thursday. “They didn’t know what that might be, but thankfully, our fire department made sure that the chemicals didn’t spread. Now that was the real thing that needed to happen.”

The plant employs 138 people. Thursday is payday. McCrum issued their checks as planned. The city also took money from their Keep the Faith Fund to give each worker a $100 dollar gift card to Hannaford to help them get through the weekend.

Lush says she has three friends who work there.

“I think there’s enough good people,” she said. “Well, they’ll be okay. They’ll be okay, but they just didn’t need this in the moment. In the moment it really hurts. It’s scary you know, where does the next paycheck come from?”

“We’ve always been gritty,” said Herbig. “We’ve been tough. We’ve been authentic. We’ve always turned ourselves around. So, I know in a situation like this, it’s going to be no different. I think something exciting and an opportunity will come of this, like, thank God nothing happened to anybody, that our workers are safe, and that our emergency folks are the best in the state, and they took care of it. So, I think that this is opportunity. Belfast will see this as an opportunity, and I don’t know what that looks like just yet.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.