Bangor’s Landon Clark to compete on Maine United basketball team

The AAU team will tour through Boston, Orlando, and Indianapolis hoping to qualify for July’s Peach Jam championship in Georgia
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Landon Clark is joining a host of talented in-state players on the Maine United AAU team as they tour through Boston, Orlando, and Indianapolis hoping to qualify for July’s Peach Jam championship in Georgia.

Clark said he enjoys the opportunity to keep playing basketball after the Rams’ season wraps up.

“It’s just a great opportunity to compete throughout the whole year. A lot of the recruitment nowadays is more focused on AAU opposed to high school, especially in Maine. It’s great, fun to compete, and you get better,” said Clark, sophomore forward.

The Maine United lineup also includes:

Cooper Flagg, Ace Flagg, Dawson Townsend, Nokomis

Leo McNabb, Sammy Nzeyimana, Cheverus

Gabe Lash, Medomak Valley

Jace Bessey, Spruce Mountain

Kaden Bedard, Montverde Academy, Fla.

The coaches are 1994 Mountain Valley state champion Andy Bedard, and 1,257 point Nokomis scorer and former Black Bear Kelly Flagg.

