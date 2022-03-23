You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

Advertisement

You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.(Peeps, Just Born)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps.

You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue.

Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The dip choices are dark, milk or white chocolate.

Finally, you choose a topping from a number of options, including round confetti sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.

The cost for six personalized chicks in two boxes costs $29.95 plus shipping.

They’re available until supplies run out at peepsandcompany.com.

