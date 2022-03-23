Sunshine & Pleasant Today, Wintry Mix Arrives Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The beautiful weather continues this afternoon. Sunshine will be giving way to some high clouds this afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be near or a bit above average today with highs mainly in the 40s. The wind is going to be much lighter today with a few gusts possibly reaching 20-25 MPH at times. Clouds will increase tonight as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will drop back to the 20s to near 30° for most spots.

Low pressure approaching from the Great Lakes will bring snow and mixed precipitation to areas from Bangor northward Thursday morning with mix and rain closer to the coast. Snow, mix and rain will continue through the afternoon and evening hours. Precipitation during the day Thursday looks fairly light. It’ll be a chilly day Thursday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. A secondary area of low pressure will develop just south of New England later Thursday then move along the Maine Coastline Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring a period of steadier/heavier snow and mix across northern locations and mix and rain closer to the coast for Thursday night through noontime Friday. Precipitation will then taper off Friday afternoon as the storm moves to our east. Temperatures will be a bit better Friday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Snow and sleet accumulations look likely especially for areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward where 1″-3″ are possible. Higher amounts of 4″-8″ are expected for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket and back into the Western Mountains.

Snow, mix and rain will develop Thursday morning and fall lightly during the day. Steadier, heavier precipitation will spread into the state Thursday night and continue through the first half of Friday. Highest snow & sleet accumulations will fall north of Greenville and Millinocket. (WABI)

Upper level energy will remain over the area through the weekend providing us with lots of clouds. Disturbances moving through the area could trigger some rain and snow showers too with the best chance being on Sunday.

Rest of Today: Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Highs between 38°-48°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 18°-32°, coldest north. Light northeast wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow and mix developing during the morning from Bangor north, mix and rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 30s to the near 40°. Southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Snow and mix north, mix and rain south. Steadiest during the morning then tapering off during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers possible during the morning then rain showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.