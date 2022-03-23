Scattered Wintry Mix Thursday. Heavier Precipitation Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase across the region tonight as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Lows tonight will range from the upper teens over far northern Maine to the low 30s near the coast.

Low pressure will move out of the Great Lakes and will bring us our next potential of precipitation. Snow and mixed precipitation for areas from Bangor and northwards will begin mid to late Thursday morning. South of there, initially a wintry mix will be possible before changing to all rain. Scattered precipitation will continue through Thursday with the potential of minor sleet accumulations over northern areas. This could make for slippery road conditions. Overall, the precipitation on Thursday looks to be fairly light and scattered. A secondary low will form in southern New England Thursday evening and will move along the coastline into the Canadian Maritimes by Friday afternoon. This low will bring more precipitation to the region through the first half of Friday. Still expecting rain along the coast with a mix & snow farther inland. Snow & sleet accumulations will be possible, especially for areas north of Bangor. Highest accumulations will be over far northern Maine with totals tapering off quickly as you go south. Areas north of Greenville & Millinocket will see anywhere from 4-8″. From Greenville/Millinocket south to Dover-Foxcroft & Lincoln, expect 1-3″ of slushy snow & sleet. Areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln can expect less than an inch with mostly rain along the coast. Greatest impacts with this system will come late Thursday night into the first half of Friday. Precipitation will end by Friday afternoon with a few periods of sunshine possible.

Heaviest snow expected north of Greenville & Millinocket where 4-8" is possible. Totals taper off and mix with sleet as you go southwards. Most snowfall will be washed away by rain over the south. (WABI)

Highs on Thursday will be on the colder side with temperatures in the 30s. For Friday, it will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

As the low departs the region Friday afternoon, it will keep cloud cover across the region and will bring impacts through the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered rain and snow showers possible. Best chance of any precipitation will be on Sunday.

Some snow showers will be possible Monday morning. This will set us up for a colder weather pattern as highs on Monday will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. Slightly warmer conditions by Tuesday as highs reach the mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the 20s & low 30s. Winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered wintry mix for the Bangor area and northwards. Mostly rain southwards. Highs in the 30s. Southeast wind at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain showers along the coast, wintry mix, and snow over the north through midday. Clouds for the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Morning snow showers followed by mostly cloudy skies. Cold conditions with highs ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

TUESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

