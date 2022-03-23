‘Planet pothole’ road conditions around Bangor Mall remain an issue

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve recently visited the Bangor Mall or the area surrounding it, you’ve likely encountered less than ideal road conditions.

Much of that area is privately owned and not the city’s to work on, but there are things they can do.

“Planet pothole here in Bangor, Maine,” said Brian Plavnick, G Force Entertainment.

G Force Entertainment is a recent addition to the mall.

“It’s not really great for business. We hear a lot of people complaining about it when they come in. I’ve heard of several people ruin the rims here last year,” said Plavnick.

Last week, Namdar Realty Group, the mall’s owners, took action to address the road telling TV5 they were bringing in 40 tons of asphalt for repair work.

“It is very rough,” said April Noble, Dixmont resident.

Noble was visiting the from Dixmont after that work was done.

“The potholes are not very good and the frost heaves, they’re very damaging to your vehicle. It’s just it’s not worth it,” said Noble..

“Well, cold patch is not a solution,” said Carol Epstein, Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

Epstein has property by the mall and relies on their road

“I think the condition of the roads are having a significant impact,” said Epstein. “It creates an impression that the mall area is dilapidated and neglected, and that’s not the case. Business in the mall area is doing quite well. While there have been some issues with the Bangor Mall itself, the mall area is vibrant and successful.”

The City of Bangor does not own the road, but there are requirements for property owners.

“For example, with the mall, there are building code standards, there are land development standards, there are road condition standards,” said Tanya Emery, Bangor Economic Development director.

Standards the city has felt in the past the owners have not met.

“We did, in fact, send a letter to the mall back in January of 2020 about the road conditions because the city receives a lot of questions and concerns from people who a think it’s a city owned road, and it’s obviously in substandard condition, or they want to know who they can contact if their vehicle was damaged,” said Emery.

“When you buy a building like this, you’ve got to be ready to take care of it,” said Plavnick.

“I think the city’s in a difficult position, and I appreciate that. But unfortunately, I think they’re the only ones who can take a leadership role on this, and I’m certainly going to be encouraging them to do that,” said Epstein.

“With a pandemic, a lot of business decision makers were holding off on making some of those large investment decisions. So, we have to believe that there is a lot of opportunity as the economy has rebounded and as retail, restaurant, all those sectors have really come back to life, that some of that delayed capital expense might be addressed in the next year or two,” said Emery.

A company spokesperson tells TV5:

“Management is currently working on further filling efforts across the parking lot and has plans to continue working on improvements, grinding, and additional surface repairs into the summer.”

