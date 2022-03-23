Miss Maine USA and Miss Maine Teen USA look to inspire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The newly-crowned Miss Maine USA and Miss Maine Teen USA are representing Central Maine on the national stage.

Winterport native Elizabeth Kervin and Madisson Higgins of Bangor won the prestigious titles at Sunday’s competition in South Portland.

Kervin wants to use her platform to ensure that veterans in the community have the resources they need.

She is studying biochemistry at Husson University.

Higgins plans to shine a light on the work of first responders, and hopes to become a nurse anesthetist (uh-NESS-thit-ist) someday.

Both are looking forward to the impact they’ll be able to make in girls’ lives.

“Being a role model for not only just young girls, but everyone I come into contact with, that you can achieve your dreams,” Kervin said. “Whether it’s something in the STEM field, which is what I’m doing in college right now, or whether it’s something in cooking, anything. Your dreams are possible.”

“Being able to share my confidence with some other young girls that maybe aren’t as confident as what they need to be, and they’re not as confident in their body - I want to show others how to use their confidence for good and how they are beautiful just the way they are,” Higgins said.

After a break from competition as other states crown their representatives, the next contest for the local winners will be Miss USA and Miss Teen USA later this year.

