Lawmakers approve plan to increase dental insurance value

Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine legislators are considering a law change to try to make dental insurance a better value for consumers in the state.

The proposal is based on the Affordable Care Act rule that requires health insurers to have an 80% medical loss ratio.

The lawmakers say that means the insurers spend 80 cents of every dollar on customers claims and on items that improve care quality.

The ACA does not require the same standard for dental insurance.

Democratic Maine Sen. Heather Sanborn has proposed a bill to try to change that.

The Maine Senate unanimously passed the bill on Tuesday.

