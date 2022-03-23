Advertisement

Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By WAGM News
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent is mourning the loss of a middle school student after a tragic accident Wednesday morning.

In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Ben Sirois wrote that Ethan Townsend, a seventh grade student at Valley Rivers Middle School, passed away after an accident that occurred at Lonesome Pine Trails.

He added that the school has a Crisis Intervention Team, which is made up of professionals and counselors are available to any student who may need it.

We will provide more Information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population
generic graphic
UPDATE: Maine State Police say Wilton incident has been resolved
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
Potato processing plant employs 138 people.
Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum facility destroyed by fire, investigators find cause

Latest News

Smith is already behind bars serving an eight-year sentence for a double shooting and robbery...
Warren man indicted on 12 counts of gross sexual assault
Miller was also indicted on several other charges.
Glenburn man indicted on domestic violence assault, other charges
Bangor Humane Society's "Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits" is back
Bangor Humane Society’s “Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits” is back
Business to Business Showcase returns to Waterville
Business To Business Showcase returns to Waterville
Officials investigating break-in at Bangor YMCA
Officials investigating Bangor YMCA break in