Former Black Bear Patrick Ricard on his return to Baltimore Ravens

By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WABI) - Former Black Bear Patrick Ricard chose to continue his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, re-signing for three years and $11.25 million.

He re-signed with the team on a three-year, $11.25 million deal(WABI)

Ricard said he identifies with Baltimore’s gritty pride for its team, and likens it to his Massachusetts and New England background.

He said a big reason for his success is bringing a versatile skill set that has to be a part of his opponents’ game-plan.

“You can’t just go in there and just kind of block someone and do an okay job. You have to go in there, and be a physical presence. That’s what I try to do,” said Ricard, fullback.

Ricard added that he’s looking forward to seeing how Jordan Stevens, his former defensive line coach in Orono, fares in his first season as head coach.

He said Stevens was a beast as a player, and the Black Bears looked up to him because of his love of the game.

