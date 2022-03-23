Fire alarm closes Main Street in Bangor Wednesday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Main Street in downtown Bangor was closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon as crews responded to a fire alarm at a local business.

The owner of the Antique Marketplace smelled smoke in the store’s basement.

Bangor fire officials say they found food on a stove in an adjacent building.

They described the fire as very small with no injuries or property damage, but they says it was lucky things didn’t escalate.

”Don’t put food on your stove, even if it’s for storage. Sometimes you might think you shut it off and actually turn it on, or vice versa. That’s not a good practice. We’re very fortunate here. This is a very large building, and even a small fire can turn bad in a hurry,” said Chandler Corriveau, Bangor Fire Department assistant fire chief.

Officials say Main Street was closed as a precaution for the firefighters’ safety.

