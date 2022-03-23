Fairfield hosting public hearing Wednesday on $47 million public water proposal

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The town of Fairfield is hosting a public hearing Wednesday night regarding a $47 million proposal to provide clean public water.

This comes as ongoing sampling found PFAS contamination in more than 260 Fairfield wells.

A plan published by Fairfield-based Dirigo Engineering suggests extending and upgrading the existing Kennebec Water District Public Water System.

The project would take at least three years, beginning as early as April.

It would install more than 108,000 feet of water main, as well as standpipe, booster chlorination, bleeders and flow stations.

The report says the total cost of more than $47 million would be funded by grants and the Fairfield tax base.

The public will be able to comment tomorrow at 6:30 in-person at the Fairfield Community Center Gymnasium, or virtually.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.