Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are no indications yet as to how the fire started.
UPDATE- Cause of Major Fire at McCrum Potato Processing Facility released
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Police identify 4-year old victim in Houlton fire
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
Every county in Maine had more deaths than births in 2021, something known as a natural decrease.
New data shows how the pandemic has affected Maine’s population

Latest News

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to...
Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to SCOTUS
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
The Great Home Expo makes a return to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor this weekend.
Great Home Expo returns to Bangor this weekend
Ukrainian cellist Denys Karachevtsev played among the debris and rubble in the city of Kharkiv....
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son