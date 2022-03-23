Advertisement

Bangor man accused of setting fires appears in court

Christopher Hussey
Christopher Hussey(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man accused of setting multiple fires in and around local businesses appeared in court by video on Wednesday.

Bangor Police say they arrested 49-year-old Christopher Hussey on Tuesday after someone reported he’d started a fire on the ground near Bangor Dental Associates on Corporate Drive.

Hussey pleaded not guilty to charges of failure to control or report a dangerous fire and violation of conditions of release.

Wednesday also served as Hussey’s initial appearance on 10 additional charges.

He’s facing three other counts of arson and seven more counts of failure to control or report a dangerous fire.

Prosecutors say Hussey intentionally set fires throughout Bangor from November 2021 to February of this year.

Hussey is being held without bail.

