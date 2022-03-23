3 arrested in Augusta drug bust
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people have been arrested in Augusta during a drug bust.
It happened Tuesday night at the Comfort Inn at 6:30 p.m.
Augusta police say law enforcement arrested 26-year-old Patrick Dennis, 26-year-old Khail T. Newson and 34-year-old Charles L. Phillips.
Dennis and Newson are facing multiple drug charges.
Philips has been charged with possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.
They are all being held at Kennebec County Jail.
