3 arrested in Augusta drug bust

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three people have been arrested in Augusta during a drug bust.

It happened Tuesday night at the Comfort Inn at 6:30 p.m.

Augusta police say law enforcement arrested 26-year-old Patrick Dennis, 26-year-old Khail T. Newson and 34-year-old Charles L. Phillips.

Dennis and Newson are facing multiple drug charges.

Philips has been charged with possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

They are all being held at Kennebec County Jail.

