1 person accused so far in connection with string of Bangor burglaries

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say one person has been arrested so far in connection to a string of burglaries around the city.

Officers say 51-year-old Clyde Cooper is charged in connection with a burglary at Herbal Tea & Tobacco a little over a week ago.

Cooper, who authorities say is experiencing homelessness, is also facing charges related to a number of recent thefts at local businesses.

Police say those thefts are not connected to the break-ins.

We first told you about the burglaries at Bangor-area businesses over the weekend.

Bangor Police say there have been nine instances of break-ins reported since March 1st.

Right now, Cooper is only facing charges for one of them.

Authorities say the burglaries generally follow the same pattern: forced entry through a broken door or window, with the suspect collecting items quickly and then running away.

They believe multiple people are responsible.

”We’re fortunate this doesn’t happen too frequently. I mean, we always have burglaries and whatnot but to have so many of them stacked up and in a short amount of time, that is unusual for this community. It is unfortunate because it does impact downtown businesses, small businesses. When they have broken windows, some of these doors have big plate glass windows, and there’s a huge expense often thousands of dollars just to replace a pane of glass or some or a broken door in some of these cases,” said Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor Police Department.

Betters asks anyone with information about these burglaries to call police.

The number for the anonymous tip line is 947-7382 extension 6.

As for local businesses, Betters suggests investing in a high-quality security camera to help with any potential future investigations.

