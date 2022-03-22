Yarmouth principal recognized as Maine’s National Distinguished Principal

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - The Yarmouth Elementary School principal was awarded a special honor on Monday.

Principal Ryan Gleason was named Maine’s National Distinguished Principal.

Gleason was chosen due to his contributions to the entire well-being of his educational community, his efforts toward creating a positive environment and having the ability to motivate and inspire others.

“I feel so appreciative for this honor. I know how many fantastic administrators there are in the state of Maine. So, it certainly makes this type of an award even more incredible.”

Gleason has worked in Maine schools throughout his career.

