Advertisement

Teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom

Onslow County teacher resigns after foul-mouthed tirade in classroom
By WITN Web Team and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A teacher in North Carolina resigned a day after a video surfaced of him berating students in a foul-mouthed tirade during class.

According to WITN, Onslow County Schools confirmed it happened during first period on Thursday at Southwest High School.

The school system called it an “inappropriate verbal outburst by a staff member.”

“You can go through life on the **** system and get your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live an absolute horrible life. I don’t care. You can be another statistic, I don’t care,” the teacher is heard on the recording.

The school system said the staff member resigned on Friday.

“In the Onslow County School system, we expect only the highest standards of behavior from our students and staff, and that we treat every member of our school family with dignity and respect. The type of behavior exhibited in this situation will not be tolerated and is certainly not representative of the employees of Southwest High School, or any other employees who work in our district.”

Onslow County Schools statement

The school district did not release the name of the teacher involved.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Arizona outlet mall
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz leaves court in New York on Sept. 8, 2004. Pomerantz, a...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump ‘guilty of numerous felony violations’
A transgender woman's body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in Chicago.
Transgender woman found stuffed in garbage bin in Chicago