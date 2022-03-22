Advertisement

Spectrum offering $20 minimum wage to new employees

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Looking for a job that starts at $20 per hour?

Perhaps you need to get into the communications business.

Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, announced they are permanently raising their minimum wage.

A company official we spoke with hopes starting people at this level will entice them to explore a career with them.

“Spectrum offers a unique set of benefits we certainly all utilize in our homes and across the communities we serve. And also, the career opportunities. We are a technology company. It’s easy to see us as the company, you know, the seamless company 24 hours a day, seven days a week servicing people across the areas we serve. We have lots of technology going in house, too, and there’s opportunity here,” said Lara Pritchard, Charter Communications senior director of communications NE.

Spectrum employs more than 660 people in Maine.

They plan to double the size of their Mobile Center in Portland which would bring them over 300 employees there.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

