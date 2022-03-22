Senators want to know impact of national park attendance

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - Senators from Maine and Montana want the Biden administration to clarify the impact of more people visiting the country’s national parks.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said last week they want to know the impact of increased attendance on the parks, visitors and surrounding communities.

They’ve called on National Park Service Director Charles Sams for a congressional briefing about the subject.

The senators say there have been significantly more visitors at Yellowstone National Park and Acadia National Park.

