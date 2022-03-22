Perry woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Perry charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend pleaded not guilty on Tuesday virtually in a Calais courtroom.

Forty-year-old Danielle Wheeler has been held in the Washington County Jail without bail since January.

Wheeler was arrested after the shooting death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport on Dec. 26.

The court ordered her to remain in jail pending a bail hearing.

