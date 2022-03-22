Advertisement

Perry woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Perry charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend pleaded not guilty on Tuesday virtually in a Calais courtroom.

Forty-year-old Danielle Wheeler has been held in the Washington County Jail without bail since January.

Wheeler was arrested after the shooting death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport on Dec. 26.

The court ordered her to remain in jail pending a bail hearing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
(File)
House approves bill to allow ranked choice voting in all Maine communities
Mark Conley
Body found in Little Androscoggin River confirmed as missing Maine man
A new center for children with autism is getting ready to open in Bangor.
Center for children with autism opening in Bangor
Career Day
Baileyville senior plans career day for students