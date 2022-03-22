Perry woman accused of murdering ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Perry charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend pleaded not guilty on Tuesday virtually in a Calais courtroom.
Forty-year-old Danielle Wheeler has been held in the Washington County Jail without bail since January.
Wheeler was arrested after the shooting death of 50-year-old Jason Aubuchon of Eastport on Dec. 26.
The court ordered her to remain in jail pending a bail hearing.
