Old Town High School school resource officer returns to old job after retiring

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town police officer retired in 2021.

However, after many students and staff missed him, Officer Willy King is back in action as school resource officer at Old Town High School.

Most people after they retire think about planning traveling or playing multiple rounds of golf.

But, not King, who has decided to return to his duties at the school after only being retired for six months.

“There was no hesitation on my part,” said King.

With a worker shortage, it started to become difficult finding someone to take over the vacant SRO position. That’s when the police department decided to reach out to King to see if he would possibly take his old job back.

“I’ve worked with Willy for over 20 years. He’s an amazing worker. He’s the best selection for that position. He goes above and beyond. And, you know, you don’t have many school resource officers that go to every sporting event, that ride buses to sporting events, or chaperones at proms, and he just goes above and beyond,” said Scott Wilcox, public safety director.

“I was nervous coming in the middle of the school year, coming back in the middle of it how that would be accepted. And, everybody just seemed excited, on the ground running just like I had never left,” said King.

Willy says it’s the support of the students and staff that bring him back, and he plans on staying for a few more years. Whether it’s a Friday night football game or a school lunch, King is there to be a role model for students and encourage more people to become an SRO.

“I’m there in support of all people in the schools, and I hope that the SRO programs are there long after I’m gone,” said King.

