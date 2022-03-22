Advertisement

North Haven man accused of badly beating another man

North Haven man accused of badly beating another man
North Haven man accused of badly beating another man(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 22-year-old North Haven man is being held without bail, accused of badly beating another man, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

The newspaper reports the victim was still in the ICU at a Bangor hospital after being flown there Friday night.

Twenty-two-year-old Kaleb Campbell made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Court papers state authorities were called to a report of a 19-year old man who was badly beaten.

The victim had extensive head injuries, according to the newspaper.

Authorities believe Campbell and the victim were working on fishing gear and drinking when the assault occurred.

According to the newspaper, Campbell told police the victim would not leave his property so he fired his handgun in the air three times. He also admitted to striking the victim.

Campbell is now charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
(File)
House approves bill to allow ranked choice voting in all Maine communities
Mark Conley
Body found in Little Androscoggin River confirmed as missing Maine man
A new center for children with autism is getting ready to open in Bangor.
Center for children with autism opening in Bangor
Career Day
Baileyville senior plans career day for students