North Haven man accused of badly beating another man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A 22-year-old North Haven man is being held without bail, accused of badly beating another man, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

The newspaper reports the victim was still in the ICU at a Bangor hospital after being flown there Friday night.

Twenty-two-year-old Kaleb Campbell made his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Court papers state authorities were called to a report of a 19-year old man who was badly beaten.

The victim had extensive head injuries, according to the newspaper.

Authorities believe Campbell and the victim were working on fishing gear and drinking when the assault occurred.

According to the newspaper, Campbell told police the victim would not leave his property so he fired his handgun in the air three times. He also admitted to striking the victim.

Campbell is now charged with aggravated assault and terrorizing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.