Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads

HARTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Every Mainer knows there’s one more season stuck between winter and spring.

Mud season has officially arrived, and in some towns, it’s wreaking havoc on roads.

From Unity, to Dixmont, to Hartland — this week has brought reports of roads overcome with mud.

“Every year we have problems with this road. But this year here it’s been really bad,” said Tina Hainer, Hartland resident.

Hainer lives on Vigue Road in Hartland, which is currently closed except to local traffic.

“I have an 83-year-old mom, and if there was ever an emergency, if I needed an ambulance or any emergency vehicle to get up onto this road, there wouldn’t be no emergency vehicles getting up on this road. That’s my main concern,” said Hainer.

The Vigue Road is now posted, limiting vehicles over 23,000 pounds. But the damage is already done.

“The fact of the matter is we are very aware. If there happened to be an emergency, I can tell you we’re all hands on in town,” said Chris Littlefield, Hartland town manager.

Littlefield says Vigue Road will be a priority when the next round of funding comes available this summer.

“Since 2014, we spent $2,520,000 on the roads, okay? That’s a commitment to public safety from the leadership of this community. And today is no different, it’s just Mother Nature is beating us,” said Littlefield.

In Dixmont, a bus was stuck Monday morning on Cates Road.

The woman who took the picture says the bus was stuck for about 30 minutes.

She, too, is concerned about the safety of her neighbors and their ability to get to and from work.

“There’s a lot of low lying areas on the Cates Road where the school bus got stuck. We repaired 300 feet are out there last year. And that bill alone was around $18,000. A lot of people in town said, ‘Well, you did the wrong spot.’ I don’t think we did the wrong spot. I think we didn’t go far enough,” said Corey Sprague, Dixmont road commissioner.

Both Littlefield and Sprague point to an exceptionally rough winter, making road conditions across the state worse than usual.

They ask for patience as they plan to make the necessary repairs.

“Hang in there and we’ll get it done. And you know, you got to get to the town meeting stuff. Express your voice and let them know what you want. You can’t affect things they don’t know about. All the townspeople have to come together and make it happen,” said Sprague.

