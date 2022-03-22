Maine trio of fencers compete at Junior Olympics

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - If you don’t know much about the sport of fencing, its okay.

You’re not alone.

Ian Bowden, Lukas Modrusan and Ben Baldwin are three teenagers who know plenty after competing in the sport at the Junior Olympics in Utah last month.

To hear Ian Bowden tell it, getting into fencing was easy.

“I always wanted to do it because I always thought it was so fun to run around with swords,” said Bowden, Junior Olympic fencer.

He’s part of a trio of local fencers that competed in Utah last month at the Junior Olympics in what they say was the ultimate learning experience.

“Right now, in our local area, there’s a certain pace. But, at the national level when you’re fencing against the best fencers of your age group, we learn quicker decisions, faster footwork, and how to remain calm under a lot of pressure,” said John Krauss, fencing master and coach.

“The fencers, they were moving around so very fast, and like, it’s hard to even just follow how they’re doing everything. But, the things that you could tell what they do were very clean, and like, you knew it was awesome,” said Modrusan, Junior Olympic fencer.

“The experience was great. I thought I fenced pretty well. I won three matches which was the minimum to be able to get into the second round,” said Baldwin, Junior Olympic fencer.

They learned other things on the trip as well, aside from seeing how good national competition can be. Fencing doesn’t get the headlines that basketball and football do as it’s more of a niche sport. But, the junior Olympians from Maine found that niche is quite large.

“When I started fencing, I didn’t think that many people fenced. But, when I go to national tournaments, and I see people in the airports when I land, and like hundreds of people with fencing bags, it’s something that I didn’t realize,” said Bowden.

After a successful trip to Utah, the boys now turn their attention to qualifying for the Summer National Championships in Minneapolis.

“These three boys are a pleasure to work with. They’re great learners, and they really have a commitment to the sport,” said Krauss.

“When we’re not fencing the tournament, we get to fool around and have fun competing against each other and still learning in the process,” said Bowden.

