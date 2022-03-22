Advertisement

Maine lawmakers pass bill to prevent campus sexual assault

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A committee of the Maine Legislature has approved a proposal that backers say would better support sexual assault survivors on college campuses.

The bill from Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson would require prevention and trauma-response training for college students and employees.

It would also make sure Maine colleges designate advisors to support survivors.

The Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee approved the proposal on March 18.

Other states including New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut have passed similar bills.

Maine’s bill now needs the approval of the full Legislature.

