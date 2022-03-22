Hermon High School prepares for One Act Festival

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The show must go on. It’s a mantra that’s been put on hold in recent memory. But now local high schools are getting back to the stage.

In Hermon they’re preparing for the One Act Festival. It’s a competition in which schools across the state perform a play, the length of which is about 40 minutes.

They’re judged on everything from performance, to costume, set design and more.

For these students getting the chance to perform on stage again in front of an audience means more than any number on a score card.

Hermon senior Lydia Morris is most excited about getting the chance to interact with the other schools again.

“I’m looking forward to that. It’s awesome because then you get to go back and talk to them about it. And they’re excited to talk to you about your show and you’re excited to talk to them about their show. It’s like one big party and it’s so fun.” Morris said.

For these passionate students taking to the stage isn’t just a hobby. It’s a life changing experience.

“I think it’s a way for kids to be able to express themselves in ways that they may not be able to. To find yourself in a character and become somebody else that you know you didn’t ever think you would before,” said Drew Campbell, a senior at Hermon.

The winners of the regional festival will advance to the state competition later this spring.

