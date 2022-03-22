Lighter Winds Tonight. Sunny & Mild Wednesday Before Winter Returns

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Winds will gradually subside through the rest of the night, but still could gust up to 20 mph into early Wednesday morning. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, and lows will range from the upper teens over the north to the upper 20s closer to the coast.

Mostly sunny skies with much lighter winds for Wednesday as high pressure moves into the region. Wednesday will be a day you will want to enjoy as clouds roll in after Wednesday and will stay in place through the weekend. Highs for most will be in the 40s with some low 50s possible south & west of Bangor. Mid to high level clouds will begin to move into the region by the afternoon ahead of our next low-pressure system that will arrive on Thursday and will last into Friday.

Low pressure will move out of the Midwest and will bring us our next potential of precipitation. Snow and mixed precipitation will begin early Thursday morning for areas from Bangor and northwards. South of there, initially a wintry mix will be possible before changing to all rain. Precipitation will continue through Thursday with the potential of sleet accumulations over northern areas. This could make for slippery road conditions. A secondary low will form in southern New England Thursday evening. This low will bring more precipitation to the region through the first half of Friday. Still expecting rain along the coast with a mix & snow farther inland. Snow accumulations will be possible, especially for areas north of Bangor. Highest accumulations will be over far northern Maine with totals tapering off quickly as you go south where some spots may only see a few inches. Snowfall amounts will be determined by how strong the secondary low is. A stronger low would result in heavier precipitation and higher snowfall amounts.

Snow/Sleet accumulations Thursday into Friday will be highest over northern Maine. Totals will taper off as you go southwards with all rain expected along the coast. (WABI)

As the low departs the region Friday afternoon, it will keep cloud cover across the region and will bring impacts through the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered rain and snow showers possible.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s & 40s with slightly warmer temperatures on Friday, mostly in the 40s. Temperatures for the weekend will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Winds die down. Lows will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near the coast. NW wind 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with widespread 40s for highs. NNW wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Wintry mix for the Bangor area and northwards. Mostly rain southwards. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain showers along the coast, wintry mix, and snow over the north through midday. Clouds for the afternoon with highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

