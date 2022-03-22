Happy Birthday William Shatner! ‘Star Trek’ star was on WABI 52 years ago!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is William Shatner’s 91st Birthday!

We dug into the WABI vault, going back 52 years ago when he had just ended his stint on television as James T. Kirk on “Star Trek.”

Shatner had found his way here to Maine.

Our former News Director Gordon Manuel spoke with him while he was performing in a production of “The Tender Trap” at the Lakewood Theater in Madison.

Manuel: “Tell me, what is it about “The Tender Trap” you like the best or the most demanding on you as an actor?”

Shatner: “Oh, I like the laughs. I like the fact that people explode laughter frequently.”

Manuel: Have you enjoyed doing Summer Stock?

Shatner: Yeah, on the whole I do. There are many things that mitigate against Summer Tour. You know, being away for like the time being alone. The same time, I’m here with a marvelous couple of players, two of them. You’ve seen me playing tennis, now I’m accompanying them on my ukulele here and a group of nice people. And that’s very good. And a good play.

Manuel: “What about another television series in the future?”

Shatner: “What about one? You want to make one. I mean, you and I.”

Manuel: “With you it would be a success, I’m sure. Do you have one lined up?”

Shatner: “There’s conversations with one of the studios, but I haven’t signed anything.”

Manuel: “Do you prefer Broadway, theater or TV?”

Shatner: “I have no preferences. The part I look at, not the medium.”

