Advertisement

Happy Birthday William Shatner! ‘Star Trek’ star was on WABI 52 years ago!

"Star Trek" star William Shatner was interviewed on WABI 52 years ago.
"Star Trek" star William Shatner was interviewed on WABI 52 years ago.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday is William Shatner’s 91st Birthday!

We dug into the WABI vault, going back 52 years ago when he had just ended his stint on television as James T. Kirk on “Star Trek.”

Shatner had found his way here to Maine.

Our former News Director Gordon Manuel spoke with him while he was performing in a production of “The Tender Trap” at the Lakewood Theater in Madison.

Manuel: “Tell me, what is it about “The Tender Trap” you like the best or the most demanding on you as an actor?”

Shatner: “Oh, I like the laughs. I like the fact that people explode laughter frequently.”

Manuel: Have you enjoyed doing Summer Stock?

Shatner: Yeah, on the whole I do. There are many things that mitigate against Summer Tour. You know, being away for like the time being alone. The same time, I’m here with a marvelous couple of players, two of them. You’ve seen me playing tennis, now I’m accompanying them on my ukulele here and a group of nice people. And that’s very good. And a good play.

Manuel: “What about another television series in the future?”

Shatner: “What about one? You want to make one. I mean, you and I.”

Manuel: “With you it would be a success, I’m sure. Do you have one lined up?”

Shatner: “There’s conversations with one of the studios, but I haven’t signed anything.”

Manuel: “Do you prefer Broadway, theater or TV?”

Shatner: “I have no preferences. The part I look at, not the medium.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
(File)
House approves bill to allow ranked choice voting in all Maine communities
Mark Conley
Body found in Little Androscoggin River confirmed as missing Maine man
A new center for children with autism is getting ready to open in Bangor.
Center for children with autism opening in Bangor
Career Day
Baileyville senior plans career day for students