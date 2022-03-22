Advertisement

Gaming lounge may be coming to Waterville

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A gaming lounge may be coming to Waterville but the owners say they need help.

Business partners Mark Blaschke and Nicholas Murray have started a crowdfunding campaign to help with the cost of opening the modern style gaming lounge called The Nexus.

Blaschke says he has been a gamer since childhood and has been thinking about starting the business for at least a decade.

He says everything started coming together about a year ago including finding a business partner.

Together, they say they want to create a space for all “nerds” to meet like-minded people and have fun.

”We’re gonna try to have a little bit of everything for everybody. So we’re gonna have old school coin op arcade machines. We’re gonna have new style stuff like PlayStation 5s, Xbox series X, Nintendo Switch. For the tabletop gamers, we’re gonna have all kinds of cool different card games you can come by in play. We’re gonna have Dungeons Dragons stuff for people to buy and use,” said Blaschke.

“We want a place for people to connect and feel included. No judgement zone,” said Nicholas Murray, Nexus co-owner.

They hope to open the business in the fall of this year.

