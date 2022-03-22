Former Black Bear Patrick Ricard re-signs with Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. (WABI) - Former Black Bear and now NFL fullback Patrick Ricard is coming back to the Baltimore Ravens.

The team agreed to a three-year, $11.25 million deal with Ricard, who’s made the Pro Bowl three times.

Ricard has been a versatile asset to the Ravens on the ground and through the air.

Ricard has helped pave the way for a Baltimore rushing attack that’s totaled an NFL-best 8,846 yards, roughly 1,500 yards more than any other team.

Also, he’s caught 29 passes for 167 receiving yards, good for the most by a 300 lb. player.

He’s the first of the Ravens’ free agents that the team chose to retain this offseason.

Back in Orono, the Maine 2022 Football schedule was released.

The schedule features 11 games, including five at Alfond Stadium, two road games against FBS opponents, and eight CAA games.

Sept. 3 @ New Mexico

Sept. 10 vs. Colgate

Sept. 17 @ Boston College

Oct. 1 vs. Villanova

Oct. 8 @ Hampton

Oct. 15 vs. Monmouth

Oct. 22 @ Stony Brook

Oct. 29 vs. Richmond

Nov. 5 @ Rhode Island

Nov. 12 @ UAlbany

Nov. 19 vs. New Hampshire

