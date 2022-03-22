Advertisement

First-time homebuyer student debt relief bill through Senate, on to House

Buyers going to great lengths
Buyers going to great lengths(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Buy your first home in Maine and have $40,000 in college debt forgiven.

The Maine Senate approved legislation on Tuesday to improve access to homeownership through partial student debt relief.

Officials say in Maine, the average student graduates with $33,500 in student debt.

Some lawmakers see this as a way for the state to help retain younger people starting out in life.

Individuals must reside in the home purchased through the program for a minimum of five years.

The measure now goes to the House for a vote before before returning to the Senate for enactment.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
(File)
House approves bill to allow ranked choice voting in all Maine communities
Mark Conley
Body found in Little Androscoggin River confirmed as missing Maine man
A new center for children with autism is getting ready to open in Bangor.
Center for children with autism opening in Bangor
Career Day
Baileyville senior plans career day for students