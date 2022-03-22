Downeast Community Partners receives matching donation from Darling’s Auto Mall to provide heating assistance to Hancock, Washington counties

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Community Partners in Ellsworth has received funds from Darling’s Auto Mall to provide heating assistance in Hancock and Washington counties.

The $10,000 donation matched donations made in February to DCP’S “The Heating and Warmth”, or THAW fund.

DCP Director of Energy Services says the THAW fund served more than 550 families in 2020, providing an average of 100 gallons per home.

To learn more about their efforts, you can visit downeastcommunitypartners.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.