Canoe river racing season in full swing starting this weekend

The next two Saturdays feature the 40th annual St. George and 46th annual Passagassawakeag races
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s river racing season.

The next two Saturdays feature the 40th annual St. George and 46th annual Passagassawakeag races
The next two Saturdays feature the 40th annual St. George and 46th annual Passagassawakeag races

The next two Saturdays feature the 40th annual St. George and 46th annual Passagassawakeag races. They’re back after COVID-19 cancellations.

The races will serve as a fundraiser for Maine Operation Game Thief, a nonprofit allowing anonymous poaching reports to protect the state’s natural resources.

Aaron Cross is hopeful for fun race days.

“That competitive spirit and camaraderie that people share with all these folks that they see at these races is a fun thing. It’s a big deal. Hopefully we can get a good turnout for the first two races of the series,” said Cross, Maine game warden lieutenant.

Online registration is recommended at MaineOGT.org, with same-day signups still available.

It all leads up to the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race on April 16.

