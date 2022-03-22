Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A mix of sun and clouds will prevail for the remainder of the daylight hours. The gusty northwest wind will continue to gust to 30-40 MPH at times this afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 30s to around 40° for highs with wind chills feeling more like it’s in the teens and 20s. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the 20s to around 30°. The northwest wind will diminish a bit but could still gust to 20-25 MPH at times.

High pressure builds in for Wednesday bringing us some more sunshine, lighter wind and highs in the 40s to near 50°. Our next round of unsettled weather looks to move in later Wednesday night into Thursday. Low pressure approaching from the Great Lakes will bring snow and mixed precipitation to areas from Bangor northward later Wednesday night and early this morning with mix and rain closer to the coast. Snow, mix and rain will continue through the day Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. Looks like a second area of low pressure will develop just south of New England later Thursday. This will keep the steadier snow, mix and rain going through Thursday night into Friday morning. Accumulations look to be minor with a couple of inches possible mainly from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward by Friday morning. The steadier precip will move out Friday morning with skies remaining cloudy along with the chance for some rain and snow showers Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will reach the 30s to low 40s. Our weather remains cloudy with the chance of some rain and snow showers through the weekend as upper level energy remains overhead.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds and breezy. Highs in the 30s to around 40°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 23°-30°, coldest north. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Snow & mixed precipitation likely Bangor northward, mixed precipitation and rain along the coast. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.