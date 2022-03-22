Advertisement

Body found in river believed to be missing Maine man whose car was found submerged in January

Mark Conley
Mark Conley(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Maine (WMTW) - Officials believe the body of a man whose car was found submerged in a Maine river in January has been found.

Authorities were called to the Barker Mill Dam Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a body in the river near the dam. Officials said they believe the body is that of 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples.

According to officials, dam workers found the body near one of the sluice gates in the dam.

Emergency responders were able to pull the body from the dam area.

Conley’s car was found submerged in the Little Androscoggin River on Jan. 3. According to investigators, the driver’s side window was broken.

State police said a ping of his cellphone put his last possible location in the Lewiston-Auburn area on Christmas Eve.

Officials said it was then taken to a local funeral home for a final identification by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.

