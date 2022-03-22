Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have identified the man found dead in a home on Blue Hill East last Friday.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance with a group of people that involved a physical altercation.

They say when they arrived, they found 36-year-old Justin Smith unresponsive.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was conducted over the weekend, and the cause of death is pending further studies.

The Attorney General’s Office has been made aware of the incident, and it remains under investigation.

