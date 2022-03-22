Advertisement

Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week

Blue Hill East
Blue Hill East(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police have identified the man found dead in a home on Blue Hill East last Friday.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance with a group of people that involved a physical altercation.

They say when they arrived, they found 36-year-old Justin Smith unresponsive.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

An autopsy was conducted over the weekend, and the cause of death is pending further studies.

The Attorney General’s Office has been made aware of the incident, and it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
(File)
House approves bill to allow ranked choice voting in all Maine communities
Mark Conley
Body found in Little Androscoggin River confirmed as missing Maine man
A new center for children with autism is getting ready to open in Bangor.
Center for children with autism opening in Bangor
Career Day
Baileyville senior plans career day for students