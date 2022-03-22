Advertisement

Anthony Oglesby endures car crash recovery while building gym business

Oglesby hopes for full mobility of his left arm and 90% use of his left hand within two years
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All Out Fitness’s founder and owner Anthony Oglesby has endured a long road to recovery from a June 2021 car crash that left him with eight broken ribs, a cracked scapula, punctured lung, shoulder/neck area fracture, along with losing the use of his left hand.

“I ended up telling the OnStar dispatcher while I was gasping for air to tell my wife I love her, and she’s the last thing I’m thinking about,” said Oglesby.

He said he’s thankful he was wearing his seat belt.

“I look back at it, and over the years it was hard for me to wear a seat belt because I was just stubborn. My daughter would tell me often. Before she got into the back seat and put her seat belt on, she’d look and see that I wasn’t buckled. Routinely I buckle my seat belt thanks to her,” said Oglesby.

Oglesby said he’s grateful for the support from this early days of recovery to running a growing gym business.

“I’m used to fighting through it by myself. That’s the one thing I’ve learned is to ask for help,” said Oglesby.

He still has a long road ahead, but a strong team by his side.

“It’s something I’m not used to. I was a star athlete. I lift weights nonstop. I own a gym, and I can’t even go in and participate. Overcoming that stuff has been the hardest part,” said Oglesby.

Oglesby hopes for full mobility of his left arm and 90% use of his left hand within two years.

Oglesby is coming off surgery three weeks ago to fix scar tissue around his scapula, the bone that connects the upper arm and collar bone.

His medical team will now wait three to four months of recovery time to see if he needs forearm surgery to work towards mobility and lessening medication.

