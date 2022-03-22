Advertisement

Affordable housing advocates hold rally in Augusta

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Affordable housing advocates held a rally at the State House urging lawmakers to take action.

They want lawmakers to pass a bill that would address the housing crisis from all angles.

They say the bill could make a difference this year in the lives of thousands of Mainers struggling to access safe affordable housing.

They say they would like to see this bill passed before the end of legislature

“We need to show the governor, we need to show the entire state of Maine that there are dedicated people who care about this issue and want to resolve it for all Mainers. There’s not a county in the state where somebody making minimum wage can afford a market value apartment. That’s a problem. It’s a huge problem,” said Amy Roeder, D-Bangor.

Some of the speakers there also experienced or are experiencing struggles with housing.

