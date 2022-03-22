6 additional deaths, 272 newly recorded COVID cases

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 6 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information being released from the Maine CDC.

4 people were from Androscoggin County.

There are also 272 new cases of the virus.

This data reflects case gathering since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 856 new COVID vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

506 of those were booster shots.

