Advertisement

6 additional deaths, 272 newly recorded COVID cases

233,968 total coronavirus cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 6 more Mainers died with COVID according to the latest information being released from the Maine CDC.

4 people were from Androscoggin County.

There are also 272 new cases of the virus.

This data reflects case gathering since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 856 new COVID vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

506 of those were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Hill East
Bangor police identify man found dead in a home last week
An apartment building in Houlton caught fire Wednesday morning.
4-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in Houlton apartment building fire, police say
Masquerade Balls aren’t exactly common in Gouldsboro. But then, neither is the story of Celina...
Sullivan teen gets first-ever birthday party at 18 years old, after a lifetime of abuse
A bus stuck on the Cates Road in Dixmont.
Mud season wreaking havoc on Maine roads
candle
Fort Kent middle schooler passes away after skiing accident

Latest News

State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
State Police investigation leads to search at homes owned by Eliot Cutler
(File)
House approves bill to allow ranked choice voting in all Maine communities
Mark Conley
Body found in Little Androscoggin River confirmed as missing Maine man
A new center for children with autism is getting ready to open in Bangor.
Center for children with autism opening in Bangor
Career Day
Baileyville senior plans career day for students